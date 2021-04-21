Bollywood Hungama

BLACKPINK’s Rosé roped in as global ambassador of Tiffany & Co

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Popular South Korean female group BLACKPINK members are thriving in music, fashion, beauty, and more. Singer-songwriter Rosé, who recently made her solo debut, has been named as the global ambassador of jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. She joins the A-list names including Lupita Nyong’o, Elle Fanning, and Jackson Yee.

BLACKPINK's Rosé roped in as global ambassador of Tiffany & Co

"I am so excited to finally announce to you that I have officially joined the @tiffanyandco family with their stunning hardware line. Growing up, @tiffanyandco was always such an iconic jewelry brand and I’m so proud to be working with them. This is a dream come true. #TiffanyxROSÉ," she wrote on Instagram on April 21.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

In the campaign, Rosé dons 18k yellow and rose gold pieces from the collection. She is all set to debut with 2021 Tiffany HardWear campaign unveiling on April 23.

Rosé recently released her highly anticipated solo album 'R'. Marking her debut as a soloist, the title track 'On The Ground' was unveiled on March 12. In April 2021, she released the music video for the B-side track 'Gone'. She set two new Guinness World Records titles with her solo lead single.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes a stunning statement in Celine on the cover of Vogue Japan

