Yash Raj Film is among the most established banners of Indian Cinema, which is known to have delivered cults in the romantic space, ranging from Kabhi Kabhi and Silsila, to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zara, and more recently Saiyaara. A little birdie informs that a lot of movement is happening at YRF, taking a "Mysterious Romantic Film".

SCOOP: A mysterious romantic film in the making at Aditya Chopra’s den – Yash Raj Films

"Yash Raj Films, in consultation with Aditya Chopra are working on a mysterious, timeless romantic saga, which could redefine the genre yet again. The script is locked, and all the things around the same are kept under wraps," a birdie from the inside confirmed to Bollywood Hungama, adding further that all the aspects around the project are moving forward at a fast pace, including the director's name as well as the casting process.

Reportedly, a big star-cast is expected to come on board this epic, timeless tale of romance, and an announcement could be made on Yash Chopra's birthday - September 27. "It could be one of the most ambitious romantic films of modern times. The development and prep work is underway in full swing, and the idea is to keep all around this project under wraps till the moment of truth - the day of announcement."

While the makers may try their best to keep it all under wraps, stay tuned to us as we have activated all our sources to get us a scoop on this project.

Also Read: SCOOP: Budget math stalls Krrish 4 – Hrithik’s Rs. 500 cr. vision vs Aditya Chopra’s Rs. 350 cr. cap!

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