Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali to also release in Hindi following Akshaye Khanna’s popularity after Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna is being very selective after Dhurandhar, as he used to be even before his resurrection. In his next release Mahakali, Akshaye Khanna plays Shukracharya, a manipulative sage, marking his entry into Tollywood.

Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali to also release in Hindi following Akshaye Khanna’s popularity after Dhurandhar

The film, part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru.

Said producer Prashanth Varma, “We had signed Akshaye Sir much before Dhurandhar. He is the highlight of Mahakali.”

Varma intends to highlight Akshay Khanna’s presence in the North Hindi speaking belt. Earlier, the plan was to release Mahakali in Telugu only. But now after Dhurandhar, there will be a Hindi version highlighting Akshaye Khanna in the marketing.

Also Read: Feroz Abbas Khan on birthday boy Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Gandhi My Father, “His emotional investment to play the part was palpable, he has made Harilal memorable in cinema”

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