In February 2026, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be launched on March 5 at Mumbai’s iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). We have now learned that there is a slight change in the plan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s trailer will now come earlier than expected. It is now likely to be unveiled on Tuesday, March 3, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. However, no event will take place and the makers will drop the promo digitally.”

The trailer of the first part was also launched at NMACC in the presence of 2000 Ranveer Singh fans. It was one of the grandest events of 2025 and became a huge talking point.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first part told the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates into Pakistan’s criminal syndicate and political system and creates havoc. It opened well at the box office but, in a few days, it became a sensation. Its second week collections were more than that of the first and the action musical entertainer ultimately emerged as the highest grossing film of Bollywood. As a result, the buzz is tremendous for the sequel, which releases on March 19. Both parts are directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a gigantic clash at the box office with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it marks the return of Yash of KGF fame and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and others. The trailer of this mass-appealing flick will be unveiled on March 8 in Bengaluru at a grand event.

