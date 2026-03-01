SCOOP: Dhurandhar: The Revenge to be longer than the first part; runtime expected to be between 3 hours 40 minutes and 3 hours 55 minutes

March 2026, that is, the month of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has begun and the excitement for the sequel is growing day by day. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform you in November 2025 that the first part of Dhurandhar is expected to be more than 3 hours and 30 minutes long. We are now pleased to bring you another exciting update, this time about the runtime of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

As per sources in overseas territories, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also a very lengthy film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is expected to be 235 minutes long, that is, 3 hours and 55 minutes. However, in some regions, the information that has spread is that the sequel’s length is 3 hours and 40 minutes. Nevertheless, it is longer than Dhurandhar, which was 214.01 minutes long, that is, 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second.

If Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s length clocks 3.55 hours, it’ll become one of the lengthiest films of Hindi cinema and the second longest film in the last 26 years, the first being LOC Kargil (2003). J P Dutta’s war film had a runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes. The next on the list is Lagaan (2001), with a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. A clearer picture is expected to emerge in a week’s time about the exact length.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first part told the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates into Pakistan’s criminal syndicate and political system and creates havoc. It opened well at the box office but, in a few days, it became a sensation. Its second week collections were more than that of the first and the action musical entertainer ultimately emerged as the highest grossing film of Bollywood. As a result, the buzz is tremendous for the sequel, which releases on March 19. Both parts are directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

