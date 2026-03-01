The escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggered by joint US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, have disrupted air travel across the region, leading to widespread flight cancellations, airspace closures, and stranded passengers—including several high-profile individuals.

Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid Middle East crisis, seeks PM Narendra Modi’s help

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, known for her debut role in the 2008 film Jannat, has publicly appealed for assistance after finding herself stuck in Dubai. In a post on social media (shared on platforms like Instagram Stories and X), she wrote: "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. Grateful for any support extended.”

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji,

I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home

Grateful for any support extended🙏🏻🇮🇳@MEAIndia @IndiainDubai — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) February 28, 2026

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi issued an advisory in response to the "current regional situation," urging all Indian nationals in the UAE to:

Avoid unnecessary travel

Take due care and remain vigilant

Follow safety guidelines and advisories from UAE authorities and the Embassy

The advisory confirms that the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are functioning normally and will provide updates as needed. For emergencies, Indian nationals can contact:

Toll-free number: 800-46342

WhatsApp: +971543090571

Email: pbskdubai@mea.gov.in or ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in

The UAE has seen temporary airspace closures, contributing to suspensions at hubs like Dubai International Airport. India's Ministry of Civil Aviation reported over 410 domestic carrier flights canceled on February 28, 2026, with around 444 expected on March 1, affecting routes to Europe, the US, Canada, and the Middle East. Airlines have prioritized safety, offering rebookings, refunds, and flexibility for impacted passengers.

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan questions toxic paid PR culture: “You can’t look good by making someone look bad”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.