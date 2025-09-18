On Thursday morning, the producers of KALKI 2898AD released an official statement to announce Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel to this Prabhas film. The producers hinted at commitment issues from Deepika, by saying that a film like KALKI 2898 AD requires commitment and they could not find a partnership with Padukone. Bollywood Hungama has digged deep into the entire conflict.

SCOOP: More money, less working hours: Deepika Padukone’s demand leaves Kalki 2898AD producers furious

Reliable sources have confirmed that Deepika Padukone’s demands left the producers of KALKI 2898AD furious. “Deepika Padukone demanded a 25 percent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film. That’s not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either,” a source close to producer informed Bollywood Hungama.

That’s not all. The demands from Deepika’s team were never ending. “Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face,” the source told us further.

The producers tried their best to make things work, and requested her to reduce the team strength. But reports indicate that Deepika was firm with her demands. After all the conversations, producers gave out their decision of not collaborating with her. “This was the issue on Spirit too. And now Kalki 2898 AD. Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work.”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone officially exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers cite inability to “find a partnership”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.