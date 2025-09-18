In a move that has sent shockwaves through the film industry, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the blockbuster sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, has issued an official statement confirming that actress Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the film's highly anticipated sequel.

Deepika Padukone officially exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers cite inability to “find a partnership”

The announcement was made via the production house's official social media channels, putting to rest months of speculation regarding the actress's involvement. The statement read: "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

The statement's pointed reference to "commitment" and the inability to "find a partnership" has fueled existing rumors about the reasons behind the departure. Over the past few months, reports had surfaced suggesting a potential fallout between the actress and the makers over creative differences and scheduling. These speculations were often linked to her earlier, highly publicized exit from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit, which also stars Prabhas.

According to reports, Padukone, who welcomed her first child in 2024, was seeking a more structured work schedule, including a strict eight-hour work shift to better balance her professional and personal life. While these were initially dismissed as baseless rumors by some sources close to the Kalki 2898 AD production, the official statement from Vyjayanthi Movies seems to corroborate the underlying issues of creative alignment and commitment.

Deepika Padukone’s role as SUM-80 was central to the plot of the first film, with the entire narrative revolving around her character and the unborn child she carries, believed to be the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki. As the production prepares for the sequel, the focus now shifts to who will step into the leading female role.

Despite her departure from the Kalki franchise, Padukone continues to be one of the most sought-after stars in the industry, with major projects like King alongside Shah Rukh Khan still on her schedule.

Also Read: Diana Penty recalls Deepika Padukone as calm force during Cocktail shoot: “That made it so much easier for me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.