Mahesh Manjrekar and Sanjay Dutt once made for an envious director-actor jodi. Both collaborated for the first time on Vaastav (1999). The film turned out to be a cult and is considered to be one of the most accomplished performances of the actor. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar directed Sanjay Dutt in Kurukshetra (2000), Hathyar (2002), Pitaah (2002), Rakht (2004), Viruddh (2005) and Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi (2005). If all goes well, both might join hands once again, after nearly two decades, for the remake of the acclaimed 2024 Marathi film, Juna Furniture.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Mahesh Manjrekar directed Juna Furniture and he played the main lead. The film got a lot of critical acclaim for its message, subject and performances. Mahesh realized that it has the potential to touch the Hindi-speaking audiences as well. Hence, he has begun work on the scripting of the Hindi remake.”

The source further said, “He has approached Sanjay Dutt as he feels that the veteran actor will do complete justice to the role. Both Mahesh Manjrekar and Sanjay Dutt are fond of each other. They have had a great time working with each other and it’s been a while since they collaborated on a project. This was also a reason why the filmmaker was keen on getting the actor on board. However, Sanjay Dutt is yet to reply to Mr Manjrekar on whether he'll be able to act in the remake.”

Juna Furniture is the story of a senior citizen and his son, an IAS officer. The senior citizen often finds himself in need of money and has to ask his son for it. Once, when the father has a similar need, the son is unavailable. The father is so distraught with this experience that he files a case against his son. The film also starred Bhushan Pradhan, Anusha Dandekar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Sachin Khedekar, Shivaji Satam, Upendra Limaye and Mahesh's wife Medha Manjrekar.

Meanwhile, there were reports earlier this year that Mahesh Manjrekar and Sanjay Dutt might also collaborate on Vaastav 2.

