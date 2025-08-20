On Tuesday, Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network announced a new film on Lord Hanuman that is reportedly being made entirely with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The announcement quickly stirred up heated debates within the Indian film fraternity, with many filmmakers and artists voicing concerns over the lack of a humane touch in creativity.

Among those who expressed strong displeasure was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his unfiltered opinions and acclaimed works like Gangs of Wasseypur. Taking to Instagram, Kashyap shared a long note sharply criticizing the production houses for this move and questioned the role of artist representation agencies in enabling such projects.

Kashyap’s post read, “Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84 . Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors , now producing a film made by AI . So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators. End of the day , all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them , they are going all AI.”

He further continued, “Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance . This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam . Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter.”

Kashyap’s explosive remarks immediately gained traction, with many in the industry resonating with his sentiment. His long-time friend and collaborator, Vikramaditya Motwane, also weighed in on the matter. The filmmaker, who earlier directed a project exploring the impact of Artificial Intelligence and its control over the public, voiced his criticism through his Instagram story. Motwane wrote, “And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when it’s ‘Made in AI’.”

The joint backlash from Kashyap and Motwane reflects a larger concern brewing in the creative industry, where AI-generated art and content are increasingly being positioned as replacements for human creativity. While production houses hail technology as the future of filmmaking, many directors, writers, and actors fear that this shift undermines the very essence of storytelling rooted in human experiences.

With this controversy making headlines, the debate around the role of AI in cinema is expected to intensify, leaving the industry divided between innovation and authenticity.

