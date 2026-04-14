Following the success of Saiyaara, breakout actor Ahaan Panday is set to step into a markedly different space with his second feature film. As per a report by Variety India, the actor will portray a gangster in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action-romance.

Ahaan Panday to play gangster in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next, Jimmy Sheirgill joins cast: Report

The role signals a shift from Ahaan’s debut performance as a troubled musician dealing with past trauma in Saiyaara. For the new project, the actor has reportedly undergone intensive preparation that includes hand-to-hand combat and weapon training to align with the physical demands of the character’s aggressive screen presence.

The report also states that Jimmy Shergill has joined the cast in a pivotal role. The film marks his return to a collaboration with Yash Raj Films after more than two decades. One of his most notable earlier associations with the banner remains Mohabbatein, in which he appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Details about the storyline and other casting elements have not been officially confirmed at this stage. However, the project is being described as a high-energy action-romance centred on a love story set against a violent backdrop. Production on the film began in Mumbai on April 3 and is scheduled to continue there through the month. Reportedly, the next leg of the shoot is expected to take place in London in May. The makers are aiming to wrap filming by July, with a theatrical release planned for early 2027.

Also Read: Ahaan Panday reveals intense 7-hour daily training routine for next with Ali Abbas Zafar: “There’s a certain physical requirement”

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