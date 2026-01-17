Rohit Shetty is known for commercial mainstream action entertainers and comic capers. But for his next film, he has switched gears. He is making a gritty action entertainer based on the life of decorated police officer Rakesh Maria. At the same time, he’s ensured that the film has enough commercial elements. The shoot of the film is about to get over, and Rohit has kept the title under wraps. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers have already zeroed in on a title.

SCOOP: John Abraham-Rohit Shetty film likely to be titled Maria IPS

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit Shetty’s next is titled Maria IPS. Rohit, lead actor John Abraham and others in the core team felt that this was an apt title considering that it’s based on the life of a police officer named Rakesh Maria. At the same time, the title has a commercial vibe and would send the right message to the viewers.”

The source continued, “The makers did look for other options, but, in all probability, Maria IPS is what the film will be called. A final call will be taken in a month, after which the makers will announce the approved title and hopefully, also its release date.”

The source further said, “The team of Maria IPS is excited with the way the film has shaped up. Rohit Shetty will showcase a new style of commercial filmmaking with this film that viewers haven’t seen before. Even John Abraham has delivered a performance to watch out for. The director has shot in real-life locations majorly in South and Central Mumbai.”

As per reports, in July and August 2025, they shot in Ellora Studios near Mumbai, where a set of a police station has been built. During this two-week schedule, John Abraham and Rohit Shetty filmed dramatic police station scenes and high-intensity interrogation sequences.

Meanwhile, after completing the shoot of Maria IPS, Rohit Shetty would start shooting for the much-awaited comic caper, Golmaal 5, in February.

