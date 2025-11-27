Mumbai Central recently turned into an unexpected film set, much to the delight of daily commuters and Bollywood fans alike. Imagine waiting for your train and suddenly spotting John Abraham, one of Bollywood’s most charismatic actors, standing on the platform dressed in a police uniform. For those lucky few who witnessed this authentic cinema moment live, it was nothing short of magical.

A video capturing the scene surfaced on social media, quickly going viral as fans reacted with excitement and curiosity.

John Abraham was spotted filming for his upcoming cop drama at Mumbai Central station. The actor is portraying a police officer, reportedly for a biopic based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this project marks John’s first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The film has been meticulously shot across South Mumbai, with the production even building a dedicated police station set at Ellora Studios in Mira Road to preserve authenticity. The scale of the shoot is substantial, involving 50 to 100 people daily on set. Social media speculation ran wild, with some fans even guessing it could be part of the Satyamev Jayate franchise, but the Rakesh Maria biopic remains the confirmed project.

Adding clarity to his professional commitments, John Abraham recently issued a rare public notice distancing himself from any association with Sajid Khan’s film 100 %.

