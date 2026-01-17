Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is preparing to shoot two elaborate song sequences for his upcoming project Love & War, featuring stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, according to a report by Mid-Day. The first of these sequences is, reportedly, scheduled to begin shooting next week in Film City, Goregaon, with the actors and creative team in final rehearsals.

SLB has planned the first number to be a high-energy and visually opulent dance sequence. Sources told the above mentioned publication that choreographer Ganesh Acharya will helm the first song, which is expected to reflect Bhansali’s signature dramatic style.

The report further stated that the second sequence is slated for a February 9 shoot and is being described within the unit as one of the director’s most experimental musical set-pieces to date. Renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar is set to bring a different flavour to this number, blending modern movement with cinematic staging. As the cast continues preparations, all three lead actors are said to be engaging in rigorous rehearsals ahead of filming.

Love & War brings together an ensemble of some of Hindi cinema’s biggest actors. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reunite with Bhansali following their collaborations on high-profile projects, while Vicky Kaushal rounds out the leading trio, marking a much-anticipated pairing for audiences.

The film, described as an epic romantic drama, has seen its production extend into early 2026, with shoots taking place in multiple locations and elaborate set designs under construction to match Bhansali’s vision. In addition to these musical sequences, the production has reportedly planned other key schedules, including significant dramatic and action-oriented scenes as the project moves toward completion.

While a firm release date has yet to be officially confirmed by the makers, Love & War continues to generate buzz due to its star cast, ambitious scale and Bhansali’s distinctive filmmaking style.

