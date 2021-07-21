The makers of the hit American television sitcom Friends have zeroed upon friendship day to have a world television premiere. One of the most popular and entertaining series is back with its reunion special episodes with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer gracing the show. The 6 best friends made us laugh, cry, and happy by giving ultimate friendship goals.

The special episode will go live on Zee Cafe at 12 PM, 5 PM, and 9 PM on the 1st of August. The series had gone live before on 27th May on the ZEE5 OTT platform and Indian fans are in for a treat to watch their favorite stars again on TV.

Friends: The Reunion will be an apt choice to binge-watch with close friends on Friendship Day i.e 1 August 2021. One can go back to the old days and celebrate the power of friendship on Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, &Pictures HD, &xplorHD Zee Marathi HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Kannada HD, and Zee Keralam HD too. The entire episode pays homage to all the 6 stars by either discussing a funny incident or an emotional scene. Enjoy the company of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross this friendship day and relive the fun moments.

