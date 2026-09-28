Indian actor Akshaye Vinod Khanna has purchased an apartment on Malabar Hill, Mumbai, for Rs. 33.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) at https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in September 2026.

Akshaye Khanna buys Rs. 33.26 crore apartment in Malabar Hill: Report

Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its prime South Mumbai location, premium residences, and serene surroundings. Situated along the Arabian Sea, the area offers excellent connectivity to key commercial and lifestyle destinations through major roads such as Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road, and Pedder Road, with easy access to Marine Drive, Nariman Point, and Colaba. Over the years, Malabar Hill has evolved into an exclusive residential destination, characterised by luxury apartment towers, high-end residences, and established neighbourhoods. Its proximity to major business districts such as Nariman Point, Fort, and Lower Parel makes it particularly attractive to senior professionals, business leaders, and high-net-worth individuals. The area also benefits from strong social infrastructure, with reputed schools, hospitals, premium restaurants, shopping destinations, and recreational spaces in and around the neighbourhood. Iconic landmarks such as Hanging Gardens, Kamala Nehru Park, Banganga Tank, and Walkeshwar Temple further enhance its appeal. The combination of sea-facing residences, limited availability of premium real estate, established infrastructure, and a prestigious address makes Malabar Hill a preferred choice for luxury homebuyers and investors seeking exclusivity and long-term value in South Mumbai.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, Mumbai. The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq. ft. (217.52 sq. m.), along with a total balcony area of 175.45 sq. ft. (16.29 sq. m.), taking the total area to 2,516.84 sq. ft. (233.82 sq. m.). The property also includes three parking units. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.99 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Akshaye Vinod Khanna is an acclaimed Indian actor, known for his versatile performances and a distinguished career in Hindi cinema spanning several decades. The son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna, Akshaye has established his own identity in the industry through a diverse range of roles across genres, earning recognition for his understated screen presence and nuanced performances. He has appeared in several notable films, including Hulchul, Race, Gandhi, My Father, Dil Chahta Hai, and Drishyam, among others. Known for his ability to portray both dramatic and complex characters, he has maintained a relatively private lifestyle away from the spotlight. His long-standing association with Indian cinema and selective approach to projects has contributed to his reputation as a respected actor in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The INSIDE STORY of Drishyam The Conclusion’s Akshaye Khanna-Jaideep Ahlawat casting change; Abhishek Pathak reveals, “Jaideep came in JUST a week before shoot; we REWROTE the entire screenplay at last minute”

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