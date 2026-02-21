The actor-producer adds an under-construction high-rise home on Link Road to his property portfolio, complete with two parking spaces.

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has reportedly purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari locality, further strengthening his real estate portfolio. As per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the transaction is valued at approximately Rs.2.78 crore.

Arbaaz Khan invests in Rs.2.78 crores luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari; deets inside

The apartment has been acquired from Mutistar Builders LLP at a rate exceeding Rs.22,000 per square foot. The residence measures 1,243 square feet in RERA carpet area and is situated on the 27th floor of the upcoming residential project, Autograph Residency, located on Link Road in Jogeshwari. In addition to the apartment, the deal also includes two dedicated parking spaces, adding to the overall value of the purchase.

Official records indicate that the transaction was registered on February 17, 2026. For the same, a stamp duty of over Rs.16 lakh was paid, along with a registration charge of Rs.30,000. The building is currently under construction, with possession of the apartment expected in December 2030.

Known for his work in Hindi cinema as well as projects in Telugu, Urdu and Malayalam industries, Arbaaz has built a diverse career over the years. Apart from acting in films, he has established himself as a producer and has also hosted several reality and chat shows. In 2019, he marked his foray into the digital space with his web series debut, expanding his presence across platforms.

On the personal front, Arbaaz welcomed a baby girl in 2025 with his second wife, Sshura Khan, marking a new chapter in his life as a father for the second time. He was previously married to Malaika Arora; the former couple share a 23-year-old son, Arhaan. They officially separated in 2017.

With this latest acquisition in Jogeshwari, Arbaaz Khan joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities investing in Mumbai’s evolving residential hubs, particularly in high-rise projects that promise long-term value and modern amenities.

Also Read: Photos: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Helen and others snapped at Sohail Khan’s birthday party in Bandra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.