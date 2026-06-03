On May 25, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, following the dispute between the actor and Excel Entertainment. The FWICE press conference was widely covered and became a huge talking point. Yesterday, FWICE announced that it would hold a second press conference today, Wednesday, June 3. As per the invite, the press meet would serve as a follow-up to the dispute between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh over Don 3. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned from sources what’s going to happen at this much-awaited press conference.

SCOOP: FWICE likely to lift non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh today amid Don 3 storm

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The head honchos of FWICE will likely announce that they are going to lift the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The revocation of their earlier order has been done in consultation with senior members of the film industry. In short, the workers are now free to work with Ranveer Singh in his upcoming projects.”

Just like last time, the press conference, which will be held today, will be presided over by chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president B N Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwalal Shrivastav.

Matter takes a legal turn

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported last night that Ranveer Singh sent a legal notice to FWICE after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him.

On the other hand, veteran producer T P Aggarwal filed a petition in the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi against FWICE and IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association), stating that no individual or organization has the authority to impose a ban or issue a non-cooperation directive against members of the film industry.

T P Aggarwal said, “The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner.”

What happened in the previous press conference

At the May 25 press meet, Ashoke Pandit explained, “Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint in IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors' Association), which I head. The complaint very clearly said that 3 weeks before the unit was to leave the shoot, Ranveer withdrew from the film and left Don 3. Farhan came on Zoom as he was in London, while Ritesh Sidhwani visited the office of IFTDA. In the next two hours, they explained to us the issue and why they had come to us. Then, as a rule, we approached the other party. Every 10 days, we reminded him (Ranveer Singh) three times to meet us and share his version as well. However, we didn’t get any response from him. When we announced the press conference, we got an email stating that our federation doesn’t fall in the jurisdiction of the entire issue. It said, ‘Your body has no reason to get involved in this matter’.”

Birendra Nath Tiwari added, “We feel that the message should go to the industry ki koi superstar niyam se bada nahin hai. Hence, we have put in place a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer from this very day. We would like to inform all the workers and associations that until the dispute is solved and until Ranveer Singh doesn’t meet us, this directive will remain in place. Since this is about the rights of a producer, I would request the producer associations to also lend their support.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranveer Singh and Don 3 controversy: “When your status increases, your enemies also increase”

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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