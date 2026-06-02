Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, producers Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, director Homi Adajania, music director Pritam Chakraborty and others attended the trailer launch of Cocktail 2 at a restobar in Mumbai. However, the event turned out to be disappointing for several mediapersons, as the chaos and management at the venue made it difficult to see and hear the talent on stage. To add to the chaos, the poor sound system also made it a struggle to follow the team’s conversation. Thankfully, the team of Cocktail 2 more than made up for these hiccups with their candid and entertaining quotes.

Cocktail 2 trailer launch: Are Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna playing a lesbian couple? Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania BREAK silence

For many months, it has been speculated that Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna play a lesbian couple. On this, Dinesh Vijan said, “I want Rashmika to explain. There are a lot of rumours that you and Kriti are a couple in the film. Do you want to clear that right now?”

Before Rashmika could answer, Kriti Sanon said, “I think the rumours are coming from one place only,” hinting at Shahid. The dashing actor was surprised and stated, “I didn’t say anything, guys! Why would I do that? Kahan se aa rahe hai yeh rumours? Kaun faila raha hai?”

Kriti Sanon then revealed when she first met Rashmika Mandanna, “We first met when we worked out together in the same studio. I literally died because she works out like a beast (laughs)! I really didn’t know that.”

Rashmika added, “There was no effort and we instantly bonded. It was just easy.” Shahid stepped in and asked, “Do you think that’s the reason people think that it’s a lesbian love story? Because both of you have a natural chemistry?”

Kriti Sanon remarked, “It’s really sad. When two guys are thick friends, it is termed as ‘bromance’ but when it comes to girl, people don’t want to believe that they can be friends. Ya toh inme rivalry hai ya fir dono mein kuch aur chal raha hai.”

Homi Adajania revealed, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting together on the sets. They get very cuddly with each other because they are friends. We just hypothetically thought that what if the story was about them, with Shahid being the third wheel? I just said ‘I don’t mind making a film like that’.”

Dinesh Vijan interrupted, “Guys, we were supposed to clear this out! As you see in the trailer, there are two love stories. Purana love, naya love aur yeh ‘luv’ (pointing at Luv Ranjan)! Aur kisi ka love nahin hai picture mein!”

Cocktail 2 releases in cinemas on June 19.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna puts out song snippet of her song ‘Tujhko’ from Cocktail 2 on Instagram for fan approval

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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