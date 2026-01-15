On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, renowned yoga expert, author, and wellness advocate Ira Trivedi announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, film producer Madhu Mantena. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi announce first pregnancy: “Our life in bloom”

Sharing the announcement, Ira wrote, “Our life in bloom / Thank you Krishna for this beautiful gift of divine life… seeking your blessings on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti”

Ira Trivedi is a leading contemporary yoga practitioner and Yoga Acharya, known for her classical Hatha yoga practice and deeply personalized teaching style. She has been recognised among BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women and Verve’s 50 Most Influential Women in India.

Madhu Mantena is a prominent name in Indian cinema, having produced critically and commercially successful films such as Ghajini, Queen, Masaan, and Super 30, as well as the widely celebrated series Sacred Games.

The couple tied the knot in June 2023 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

