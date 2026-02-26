IMAX Corporation has outlined an aggressive global growth roadmap in its February 2026 Investor Presentation of Q4 2025, and India emerges as one of the most significant strategic pillars in that expansion. This and much more interesting information were revealed in their quarterly report.

IMAX bets big on India: Ramayana, Toxic gets special mention in IMAX quarterly report amid RECORD $1.28 billion global box office earnings in 2025 from 1796 properties

As per the detailed report, globally, IMAX operates 1,796 commercial multiplex locations across 91 countries and territories, commanding over 50% of the global premium format market. Yet what makes India particularly compelling is its content ecosystem. As highlighted in the presentation, a whopping 90% of the overall Indian box office in IMAX cinemas comes from local-language films. Recognizing this structural reality, IMAX is actively building partnerships to expand the number of Indian-language titles formatted and exhibited in IMAX. This is not merely an add-on strategy. It represents a structural pivot toward localization in one of the world’s largest theatrical markets.

The company’s broader local-language push is already delivering record results. In 2025, IMAX generated $405 million in local-language box office globally, 66% above the previous full-year record. India is positioned as a key beneficiary of this momentum, especially as IMAX projects 75 local-language titles worldwide in 2026. Among the notable upcoming Indian films slated for IMAX release is Ramayana Part 1, underscoring the company’s growing alignment with large-scale Indian mythological and franchise cinema. The other key Indian film mentioned in the report is Toxic, which is all set to release next month, on March 19.

From a financial standpoint, IMAX is entering 2026 from a position of strength. The company reported a record $1.28 billion in global box office in 2025, up 40% year-over-year, and is guiding for approximately $1.4 billion in 2026, the operating leverage created by strong box office performance directly benefits expansion markets like India.

A notable strategic shift highlighted in the presentation is IMAX’s move to partner with major streaming platforms to “eventize” and launch content theatrically. Collaborations with global giants like Apple, Amazon and Netflix demonstrate how IMAX is positioning itself as a premium launchpad rather than a competitor to streaming. For instance, Greta Gerwig’s Narnia will receive an IMAX-exclusive run, while Apple will live-stream Formula 1 races across IMAX locations. However, it remains to be seen whether Narnia and the live-streamed Formula 1 races will be made available to Indian audiences in the IMAX format.

