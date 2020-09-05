One of the finest talents to have emerged in the Punjabi and also Bollywood film industry in recent times is Diljit Dosanjh. With his soulful singing, humble attitude, sense of humour and first-rate acting, this Punjabi munda won hearts everywhere. His track record in Punjabi cinema is incredible. In Bollywood, he had a great debut with Udta Punjab (2016). After a few flops, he got into the big league with the success of Good Newwz (2019). It dealt with sperm mix-up and got unanimous praise from audiences and critics alike. And Diljit fans were overjoyed when they recently learnt that he’s doing another film on a taboo topic – that of male pregnancy.

However, it seems like the actor has had second thoughts. A source close to the project says, “The film in question is titled Papa Ji Pet Se Hai and is to be directed by Shaad Ali, who had worked with Diljit in Soorma (2018). When Shaad narrated its script, Diljit had loved it and agreed to work in the film in principle. He’s in San Francisco before the Coronavirus-induced lockdown commenced in India and was to return this month to shoot for the film. Shaad Ali and his team began work on the film and are ready with the music and prosthetics.”

The source adds, “However, Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t seem to be interested in doing the film anymore. He’s not responding to the calls of the director and producer. Shaad Ali was all geared up to shoot for the film but they are now stranded and don’t know what to do. Hence, the shoot has now been indefinitely delayed.”

The source states, “It seems like Diljit has developed cold feet. Maybe, he fears doing a film on such a taboo topic will invite backlash from his fans.”

Incidentally, there’s also a Punjabi film on a similar topic, titled Munda Hi Chahida (2019). “Papa Ji Pet Se Hai is not a remake of this movie. In Munda Hi Chahida, the protagonist is not pregnant and just pretends to be one. Papa Ji Pet Se Hai’s concept is quite different and hence even more unconventional and taboo.”

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh is looking forward to work in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film based on India’s 1984 riots

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.