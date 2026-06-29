OPPO India today unveiled its latest campaign for the all-new OPPO Reno16 Series, bringing alive Reno's enduring philosophy of #LiveItYourWay. Inspired by a generation that sees creativity as a way of life and self-expression as a powerful form of identity, the campaign celebrates the courage to pursue one's passions unapologetically. Featuring actor Janhvi Kapoor, the film reflects how today's youth are choosing to define success on their own terms, with technology serving as an enabler of authenticity, curiosity, meaningful experiences, and creative expression.

Janhvi Kapoor fronts OPPO India’s new campaign for Reno16 Series

At its heart, the campaign follows Rhea, a young aspiring musician who quietly shares a video of herself singing on social media, only to be met with self-doubt. As the weight of judgement begins to shake her confidence, an unexpected message from her father, featuring a childhood photograph of her performing fearlessly on stage reminds her of the passion she once embraced without hesitation. Inspired by the memory and encouraged to believe in herself once again, she rediscovers her voice, prepares for a campus audition and takes a courageous step towards pursuing her dream. Through a journey that is both deeply personal and universally relatable, the film celebrates the courage to pursue one's passion despite life's challenges, capturing a powerful transformation from self-doubt to self-expression.

Adding emotional depth to the narrative is a reimagined rendition of the iconic Jugni, a song long associated with freedom, self-discovery and finding one's own voice. Seamlessly woven into the film, Jugni mirrors the protagonist's journey from self-doubt to self-belief, transforming the campaign into a powerful celebration of individuality and self-expression. Much like the spirit of Reno, the song becomes an anthem for a generation that is embracing who it truly is and choosing to live life its own way.

Throughout the film, the OPPO Reno16 Series serves as an enabler of creativity and self-belief, inspiring her to embrace her passion while giving her the confidence to express herself without hesitation. Designed for a generation that is constantly creating, capturing and sharing, Reno16 Series helps transform everyday moments into meaningful stories. Features such as AI Remix Collage and OPPO Bubble are naturally integrated into the narrative, demonstrating how technology can enhance creativity, unlock new possibilities and help users express themselves more intuitively.

In one of the film's most intimate moments, OPPO Enco Air5 helps her tune out the noise around her with 52dB active noise cancellation and immerse herself in her own world of music. By creating a space free from distractions, it allows her to reconnect with her passion, find her rhythm, and focus on expressing herself with confidence.

Built for today's creator generation, the Reno16 Series introduces a powerful suite of AI-powered creativity tools that make storytelling more immersive, personal and effortless. Combined with OPPO's advanced imaging capabilities, intelligent editing experiences and seamless performance, Reno16 empowers users to create, edit and share without interruption, ensuring that every idea, memory and moment can be brought to life with ease.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushant Vashistha, Head of Digital Marketing, OPPO India, said, "Today's generation is creating and sharing more than ever before. Self-expression has become an integral part of how young people communicate, connect and build confidence. With the Reno16 Series, we wanted to create technology that supports this behaviour naturally and intuitively. It is a generation that is driven by passion and individuality, and our campaign “Live It Your Way” is a celebration of that spirit. It reflects that spirit by celebrating individuals who choose to pursue their passions despite doubts and expectations. Through powerful imaging capabilities and AI-driven creativity tools, the Reno16 Series empowers users to bring their stories to life and truly live life their way."

Adding to the campaign, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said,” Reno has always stood for empowering a generation that sees creativity as a way of life and self-expression as an extension of who they are. Today's generation doesn't just use technology to capture moments - they use it to discover their passions, tell their stories and connect with the world in more meaningful ways. With the Reno16 Series and OPPO Enco Air5, we've brought together an intelligent ecosystem that seamlessly supports every stage of that journey - from finding inspiration and immersing yourself in your creative flow to capturing, creating and sharing your story effortlessly.”

To ensure the campaign reaches the audiences nationwide, OPPO India has launched the film across OPPO India's digital platforms, cinemas, OTT and OOHs. Watch the exciting video here. To ensure the campaign reaches the audiences nationwide, Watch the exciting video here.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Janhvi Kapoor said, "What I love about this campaign is its celebration of individuality and self-expression. It captures the spirit of a generation that is confident, authentic, and unafraid to forge its own path. I personally relate to this because, in many ways, it’s been my own journey too- learning to trust myself, embrace my voice, and keep moving forward despite the noise. That’s what makes this story so special to me. OPPO Reno16 beautifully supports that journey by making creativity effortless and empowering.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As the next evolution of the Reno Series, Reno16 continues OPPO's commitment to empowering self-expression through imaging and AI-led creativity. Bringing together advanced camera innovation, intelligent software experiences, AI-powered editing tools and Reno's iconic design language, the Reno16 Series is built to support every stage of the creative journey. From capturing inspiration to transforming it into compelling content, Reno16 makes creativity more accessible, intuitive and enjoyable for everyone.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dharna Durga opens up on working in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: “Varun Dhawan lights up the entire set; Janhvi Kapoor is GENUINELY very kind, welcoming”

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