Less than 24 hours are left for the release of Avatar: Fire And Ash and the excitement is building up for it thanks to its big-screen appeal, grandeur and popularity of the franchise. Interestingly, viewers will be treated with two tantalizing assets when they venture out to watch the James Cameron directorial in cinemas from December 19.

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana and controversial AI film Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal attached with Avatar: Fire And Ash

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the introduction teaser of Ramayana has been attached to Avatar: Fire And Ash. It was launched on July 3 and has been loved for its ensemble cast and stunning VFX.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) fame, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. It is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, written by Shridhar Raghavan and has music by the greats, A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part releases in cinemas on Diwali 2026, while part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2027.

The other teaser attached to the Hollywood flick is that of Hanuman – The Eternal. This video isn’t out yet on digital and hence, viewers will see a glimpse of the film for the first time on the big screen. It is one of India’s first theatrical films made using AI and arrests attention thanks to its visual appeal, scale and depiction of Lord Hanuman. It is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar of Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012) and Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (2022) fame, produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse. As per reports, it is slated for a theatrical release on Hanuman Jayanti, that is, April 2 next year.

However, Hanuman – The Eternal has been in the news after Anurag Kashyap slammed the announcement news and also one of the film's producers, Vijay Subramaniam, for backing an AI-generated film while heading an artists' agency. Shockingly, Anurag even mentioned in the post, “This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so-called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter.”

