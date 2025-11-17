Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving news about one of the most awaited films of 2025, Dhurandhar. After informing viewers that 2000 fans of lead actor Ranveer Singh will assemble at the grand trailer launch, we reported earlier today that it is expected to be the actor’s lengthiest film. Now, we bring to you another news of the film, which has created a lot of chatter in the industry.

SCOOP: Dhurandhar may not end in ONE film – Ranveer Singh’s most ambitious saga headed for PART 2 in 2026?

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part.”

The source continued, “It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half.”

It now remains to be seen whether the makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will announce the two-part aspect of Dhurandhar before release or if viewers will get to know about it only towards the end of the first part when they see the film in cinemas.

We reached out to Jio Studios to find out if Dhurandhar is a two-part saga, but they chose not to comment.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. It is Aditya Dhar’s next directorial after the blockbuster and much-loved Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). The teaser was unveiled on July 6, on Ranveer Singh’s birthday, and got a smashing response. It immediately increased the excitement for the action entertainer. As a result, the trailer, which will be released tomorrow, is keenly anticipated.

