All eyes are on Dhurandhar and hence, its trailer is highly awaited. It was all set to be launched on November 12, but due to the circumstances last week, it was pushed to Tuesday, November 18. As the world waits to ascertain if the trailer is as exciting as the teaser, Bollywood Hungama has learned that, going by the recent trends of several biggies, Dhurandhar has also turned out to be a lengthy film.

SCOOP: Dhurandhar expected to have a run time of 3 hours plus; will be Ranveer Singh’s LENGTHIEST film

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar has a vast and expansive storyline. The focus is on Ranveer Singh’s character and what he goes through, while there are also other actors who have a crucial part. Director Aditya Dhar is clear that he doesn’t want to rush through the narrative and at the same time, ensure that every scene engages and excites the audience.”

The source continued, “At present, the final run time of Dhurandhar is more than 3 hours. It is somewhere around 3 hours and 5 minutes. The final duration, locked by Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will be known in the next 10 days.” It remains to be seen if the length is brought down or if it remains the same as mentioned above.

If Dhurandhar is indeed 185 minutes long, it’ll turn out to be the lengthiest film of Ranveer Singh’s career. Until now, that honour was enjoyed by Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), which was 2 hours and 51 minutes long. This was followed by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), which had a run time of 2 hours and 48 minutes (in cinemas). Then came 83 (2021) and Padmaavat (2018); their duration was 2 hours and 43 minutes. Kill Dil (2014) is his shortest film, as it had a run time of just 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The entire team of the film, except Sanjay and Akshaye, is expected to attend the trailer launch on November 18.

