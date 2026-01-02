In a major development that has sent waves through Bollywood, actress Rani Mukerji is reported to have signed on to star alongside Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated third instalment of the Oh My God franchise, titled OMG 3. The collaboration would mark the first time these two stalwarts of Hindi cinema have shared screen space, sparking excitement among fans and industry watchers alike.

A source close to the project told entertainment portal Pinkvilla that Mukerji’s addition elevates the film into what could be one of the biggest casting coups in recent years. “This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative,” the source said.

Oh My God and its sequel OMG 2 have built a reputation for blending social commentary with entertainment. The first film explored themes of blind faith, while OMG 2 tackled the sensitive subject of sex education in Indian schools — with Kumar returning in a divine role that resonated with Indian audiences.

While specific plot details for OMG 3 are still under wraps, the franchise’s creative team — led once again by director Amit Rai — is reportedly aiming to push the envelope further, with a story that is “bigger, more relevant and hard-hitting” than the previous instalments, according to the same insider. “Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger,” the source added.

The project is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors by mid-2026, according to reports, with makers planning a formal announcement in the coming weeks.

