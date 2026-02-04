Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix recently and has become the talk of the town again, spiking more interest in the sequel. But, in an interesting turn of events, the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 have been sold to Jio Hotstar. Reliable sources have confirmed the development and informed that the decision was taken by Jio Studios to escalate their valuation of non-theatrical rights.

SCOOP: Dhurandhar 2 OTT rights EXPLODE to Rs. 150 cr; Ranveer Singh creates yet another RECORD as Jio Hotstar wins big!

"Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part," a trade source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source further tells us that the digital rights for Dhurandhar Part One were sold for Rs. 85 crores, whereas the second one has fetched Rs. 150 crores. "The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as the OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by demand from the audience, has pushed the players to pay a premium."

Dhurandhar 2 will premiere on Jio Hotstar in the month of May 2026

