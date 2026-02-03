The makers of Dhurandhar have officially announced the teaser of its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, confirming long-standing speculation around the next chapter of the spy-action franchise. The announcement was made today, February 3, marking the formal start of promotions for the film, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser out: Sequel promises to explore Ranveer Singh’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as the second instalment of the two-part series headlined by Ranveer Singh. The sequel announcement comes close on the heels of the first film’s OTT premiere on Netflix on January 30, further sustaining momentum around the franchise. It is worth mentioning here that hours before releasing the teaser, the makers dropped a poster, featuring Ranveer Singh, to confirm the March 19, 2026 release.

Earlier reports had indicated that the teaser of the sequel had already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per the censor certificate, the teaser runs for a little over a minute and has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate. The title Dhurandhar: The Revenge was also officially listed on the certificate, confirming the name of the sequel.

Although the teaser was initially expected to be attached to the theatrical prints of Border 2, it did not play alongside the film, leading to speculation among fans. Addressing the delay earlier, Aditya Dhar had reassured audiences via Instagram Stories, writing, “Teaser will be out in a few days!” The official announcement now puts an end to the uncertainty surrounding its release.

Released theatrically on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest Hindi box-office successes of the year. The spy action thriller, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film’s scale, stylised action sequences, patriotic undertone and Ranveer Singh’s intense performance struck a chord with audiences across mass belts and multiplexes alike. Its strong theatrical run, followed by a widely viewed OTT release, set high expectations for the sequel.

Produced by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to expand the narrative while raising both the emotional and action stakes. With the teaser announcement now official, the makers are expected to roll out further promotional material in the coming days.

