The makers of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic Maa Vande, starring Unni Mukundan, have successfully wrapped the film’s first schedule in Hyderabad. The announcement was made by the team through the release of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, offering an early glimpse into the making of the ambitious biographical drama.

The Hyderabad schedule began on an auspicious note with a traditional pooja, following which several key portions of the film were filmed. Marking the completion of this phase, the production team is now set to move into the next schedule in Kashmir. The BTS images shared by the makers also featured moments from the sets, including director Kranthi Kumar C.H. alongside Unni Mukundan.

Titled Maa Vande, the film is a biographical drama inspired by the life journey of Narendra Modi, tracing a story rooted in values, purpose, and resilience. The project was announced on the Prime Minister’s birthday in September and is being mounted on a grand canvas with international production standards and strong technical values.

The film is produced by Veer Reddy M. and written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H. Maa Vande brings together an acclaimed technical team comprising action director King Solomon, production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, director of photography K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur. The collective body of work of the team includes landmark films such as Baahubali and Salaar, with Basrur’s music having defined the soundscape of KGF. Their association underlines the makers’ intent to deliver the biopic on a large-scale, cinematic platform befitting its subject.

