According to ANI, the Delhi High Court has directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an official order appointing a legal firm to represent actor Celina Jaitly’s brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since September 2024. The court also asked the MEA to ensure that the process is completed at the earliest and to file an affidavit if there are any issues in issuing the order.

Delhi High Court asks MEA to issue order for legal representation of Celina Jaitly’s brother in UAE

The matter was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who observed that legal representation should be provided if Vikrant Jaitly has no objection to the law firm suggested for his case. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for February 10.

As per details shared in court, the law firm proposed by Celina Jaitly’s counsel has offered to represent Vikrant Jaitly on a pro bono basis in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The counsel also informed the court that the firm has already gathered the necessary information required to move ahead with the case. The court also noted that the suggested legal firm was among the options earlier proposed by Vikrant Jaitly himself.

Celina Jaitly has been seeking support for her brother’s case for several months. The latest direction by the court is expected to facilitate legal representation and further progress in the matter.

