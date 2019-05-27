SCOOP: David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 to be shot in Baku

New exciting locations are getting more and more difficult to find for our Bollywood filmmakers. Gone are the days when all they had to do was go to any part of Switzerland and point the camera at any spot. Nowadays the hunt is constantly on for virgin locales. David Dhawan has zeroed in on Baku in Azerbaijan as his chosen location for the remake of Coolie No 1.

Speaking from the location he says, “You have to see this place. It is paradise on earth. We were invited by the government of Azerbaijan to visit and choose the location and we were completely bowled over. Why hasn’t anyone shot an Indian film here before?”

Coolie No.1 will be a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 superhit of the same name where Govinda played the eponymous role of a railway porter who poses as a millionaire to marry the heiress Karisma Kapoor.

While Varun takes over Govinda’s role, Sara Ali Khan plays the heiress. The original film was shot in Mumbai. It would be interesting how writer Rumi Jaffrey takes the plot to Azerbaijan.

