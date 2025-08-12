Actress Rupali Ganguly has once again shown her deep commitment to animal welfare, posting a heartfelt message in response to the recent news about the Supreme Court-backed directive calling for the mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR. Sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Rupali emphasized her ongoing support for homeless animals and urged kindness and compassion over harsh measures.

“I feed the homeless animals on a daily basis … every animal I feed has been regularly vaccinated and sterilized…. I support animal shelters and gaushalas … not only in my city but all over India … m a proud vegetarian… and I support the homeless fur babies …. I do not have a single elite breed at home instead have 4 indies …. My child has been with so called stray animals since he was a baby and even an animal who had not known him before has protected him,” Rupali wrote in her post. She continued, “They understand love and kindness which humans fail to understand. This earth belongs to all.”

Rupali Ganguly’s message resonates strongly with animal lovers and advocates, especially given the growing debates around how to manage stray dog populations in urban India. The Supreme Court’s order for mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR has sparked outrage among animal welfare groups and concerned citizens alike, calling for more humane and effective alternatives such as sterilization and vaccination drives.

The actress is no stranger to championing animal rights. In previous interviews, Rupali has shared her affection for dogs and her hands-on role in caring for them even during the shooting of her popular television show Anupama. She often encourages her fans and followers to adopt stray animals and treat them with love and respect. Rupali’s stand highlights the vital importance of empathy and responsibility toward street animals, emphasizing that kindness should be the foundation of any approach to urban stray management.

As public discourse intensifies around this issue, many celebrities have come out and voiced powerful reminders that the welfare of homeless animals deserves attention, care, and thoughtful solutions — not just regulatory crackdowns.

