Ram added a touch of speed and style to his garage as he got home the newly launched Lamborghini with wife Gautami Kapoor.

Actor Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami Kapoor have made a powerful new addition to their collection — a swanky Lamborghini Urus SE SUV that reportedly costs upwards of Rs. 4.57 crores (ex-showroom). The luxury vehicle, which is the latest variant in Lamborghini’s Urus line-up, was recently delivered to the couple and has caught fans' attention not just for its price tag but also for its striking customisation.

Ram Kapoor invests in a luxe Lamborghini Urus SE SUV worth over Rs 4.5 crores

Finished in an eye-catching Verde Gea exterior shade — a matte olive-green paint that exudes class and aggression — the Urus SE chosen by the Kapoors comes with a plush black leather interior, enhanced with bold orange accents. This configuration is known to be a rare and premium spec, typically seen in high-end luxury garages.

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid SUV and is an upgraded model in terms of both performance and technology. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor, churning out a combined 789 bhp. The car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, making it the most powerful version of the Urus yet. It also features an electric-only range of 60 km and comes with improved aerodynamics, revamped interiors, and the latest Lamborghini infotainment interface.

View this post on Instagram



Ram Kapoor, who has a known fondness for luxury cars, already owns a Porsche 911 Carrera S and a BMW X5. This latest acquisition adds another performance-focused badge to his impressive automobile lineup.

Professionally, Ram Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next OTT project Mistry, where he will be seen playing an investigator with OCD tendencies. The series is said to be the Indian adaptation of the hit American detective show Monk and will showcase Kapoor in a quirky, layered role unlike any he’s played before.

With a powerhouse role on screen and a powerful machine off it, Ram Kapoor seems to be living life in the fast lane.

