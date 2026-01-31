Karan Johar is all set to step into the world of creature comedy with the Kartik Aaryan led Nagzilla, followed by a creature thriller with director Sandeep Modi, which will also be led by Kartik. And now, we have an exclusive scoop. Reliable sources have confirmed that Karan Johar is all set to make a pure horror thriller next, and the film is presently in the casting stage.

SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar team up for a horror thriller; on floors in May 2026

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Karan Johar has locked a horror thriller for his banner, Dharma Productions and has roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to play the lead character. Adi read the script and didn't take long to come on board. It's a unique project, and everyone at Dharma is bullish about the theatrical prospects of the genre."

The source also informs that the film will go on floors in May 2026, and a top tier female lead is in advanced talks to lead it with Aditya Roy Kapur. "The prep work has already begun at Dharma, but the director's name has been kept under wraps for now," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar have previously worked together on Ok Jaanu, and this will mark their reunion, though the genre is nothing like their last. Also Read: Karan Johar announces week-long digital detox; quips, “May the universe give me the strength”

