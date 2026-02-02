The much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Film has officially wrapped up its final shooting schedule, marking a major milestone for one of India’s most popular crime franchises. Adapted from the cult-favourite web series, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release in 2026 and promises to take the gritty world of Mirzapur to a bigger canvas.

Ali Fazal announces wrap of Mirzapur: The Film final schedule: “We brought our A game when the camera rolled up”

As the team concluded filming, Ali Fazal, who reprises his iconic role of Guddu Bhaiya, shared behind-the-scenes moments from the sets along with an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting on the long and intense journey of the project. Expressing gratitude and pride, the actor wrote, “YEH SILSILA Lamba hai. Its just a journey of some Love and some Hate. Mirzapur The film wraps its final schedule.”

Ali Fazal went on to thank the entire cast and crew for their dedication, calling Mirzapur: The Film a “masterpiece.” Emphasising the collective effort behind the project, he added, “Through all of it we brought our A game when the camera rolled up on us. And I can proudly say that on behalf of all the Mirzapur actors and crew and the whole team – we did what we do best.”

From its explosive characters to its raw storytelling, Mirzapur has built a massive fan base over the years, and the transition to the big screen has only heightened expectations.

The film has earned a spot on Ormax Cinematix’s list of most awaited Hindi films. Mirzapur: The Film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films, with audiences eagerly anticipating the return of the iconic character Munna Bhaiya, this time on the big screen.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled for release in 2026. The movie will feature the iconic characters of Mirzapur, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), along with Abhishek Banerjee. Following its nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release.

