Music director duo Rohan Utpat and Vinayak Salvi, popularly known as Rohan Vinayak Music, are receiving widespread appreciation for crafting the original background score and the powerful track ‘Lalla’ for the action drama Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film features the high-energy track sung by Vishal Dadlani, which plays during a pivotal moment in the narrative.

Subedaar music director duo Rohan–Vinayak unpack the soundscape of Anil Kapoor-starrer

Speaking about their association with the film, Rohan Utpat revealed that their collaboration with the director goes back many years. “Our association with Suresh goes back more than a decade, and that friendship and creative trust eventually led us to Subedaar. When he spoke to us about the film, he already had a very clear vision of the sound right from the script stage — something raw, intense, and unlike the melodic work we had done earlier.”

The duo approached the film’s background score with a sound-driven design rather than a melody-heavy structure, using textured soundscapes, industrial tones, and atmospheric synth layers to mirror the psychological tension of Anil Kapoor’s character.

Rohan further shared that the musical identity of the film was established much earlier in the production process. “Interestingly, the Subedaar theme was composed a few months before the film’s teaser was released in 2024, and it eventually became the foundation for the entire background score. What made this film special for us was the level of detailing we explored — from unusual sound textures to designing moments where the music almost breathes with the visuals.”

Instead of relying on traditional orchestral arrangements, the composers experimented with unconventional sound elements drawn from the film’s environment — including mechanical textures, ticking sounds, workshop-like elements, and drilling effects — all carefully woven into the score to enhance the film’s tense atmosphere.

Talking about the film’s standout track ‘Lalla’, Vinayak Salvi explained that the song was conceived as an extension of the protagonist’s emotional state. “‘Lalla’ is not meant to feel like a conventional song. It almost feels like the character speaking through music, with a lot of suppressed anger and energy coming through. The idea was to capture the emotional outburst of the character.”

The song carries a gritty rock-grunge energy with powerful instrumentation and orchestral strings, reflecting the simmering anger of the protagonist — calm on the surface but turbulent within. The composers also incorporated live string sections, particularly cellos, to add depth to the film’s sonic landscape.

Vinayak also credited director Suresh Triveni for encouraging experimentation during the creative process. “We were given an idea for the music, but at the same time, Suresh gave us the freedom to experiment and push boundaries with the song as well as the background score. The challenge was to make the emotional turmoil feel organic, not forced, so that the audience truly feels the authenticity of the pain.”

He added that the song reached a new level once Vishal Dadlani joined the project. “When Vishal Dadlani came on board and brought his voice and attitude to the track, it really elevated the entire energy of the song. It has been a great feeling to see the song already trending across social platforms and topping the charts, and we are grateful to receive so much love from audiences.”

Over the years, Rohan Vinayak Music have composed for several notable projects across films and series, including Nil Battey Sannata, Sarkar 3, Tarla, Lootcase, and 102 Not Out, as well as the series Break Point. Their Marathi film credits include Dokyala Shot, Habbadi, and Aapdi Thaapdi.

Subedaar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta on Radhika Madan in Subedaar: “Radhika Madan deserves better than what our cinema has given her so far”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.