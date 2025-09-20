SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama likely to be released by Jio Studios and not Pen Marudhar

Almost a month is left for the release of Thama and the excitement is significant as it’s a part of the much-loved Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe. In recent times, most of Maddock's movies have been released by Pen Marudhar. But it seems like Thama will be an exception. Trade sources reveal that Jio Studios might come on board to release the grand Diwali release, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal.

SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama likely to be released by Jio Studios and not Pen Marudhar

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is in talks with Jio to distribute Thama. The discussion has reached advanced stages. Deepak Sharma, who has been working for a very long time in PVR Pictures, is expected to join Jio next month and facilitate the release of Thama.”

The source continued, “If this happens, then Pen Marudhar would not be releasing the film. It now remains to be seen what happens in the future for the release of upcoming films of Maddock slate.”

The association of Maddock Films and Pen Marudhar began with Bhediya (2022) and it was followed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (2023), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Munjya (2024), Stree 2 (2025; also distributed by PVR Inox Pictures), Chhaava (2025), Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025) and the recently released romcom, Param Sundari (2025).

Speaking of Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe, it began with a bang with Stree (2018), starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. Bhediya (2022), starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, came next, followed by the sleeper hit Munjya (2024), featuring Sharvari and Abhay Verma. Stree 2 got the original cast and was a Rs. 600 crores blockbuster. Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is the next film in this popular universe.

With the release just weeks away, all eyes are now on whether Jio Studios seals the deal and takes charge of Thama’s release. This decision could also set the tone for how future Maddock films are distributed.

Also Read: Thama Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna tease audience with their ‘bloody’ love story

More Pages: Thama Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.