For many days, there has been speculation that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. But the actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, have maintained a stoic release about it. The team of the actress hasn’t confirmed or denied the news reports. However, Bollywood Hungama has a confirmed update that the talented and beautiful actress is indeed expecting.

CONFIRMED: Katrina Kaif is pregnant; due date locked between October 15-30

And that’s not all. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” wrote Katrina and Vicky on their individual accounts after the marriage ceremony.

During an interaction with fans in 2023, a fan asked Katrina Kaif how she maintains her demeanour and calmness every time. Katrina replied, “I go home and speak for 45 minutes if I am worked up about something. It’s an incredible rant. At times, beech-beech mein, he (Vicky) might say ‘I didn’t understand this line. You spoke so fast’ or ‘your English was accented here’. I’ll express everything. He listens with so much sincerity and acceptance that you feel like the burden is off your chest and we forget about it. That’s how I appear very calm and composed.”

On the film front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023) and Merry Christmas (2024). Vicky recently worked in Chhaava, the biggest hit of 2025 so far.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood leading ladies making waves as entrepreneurs

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.