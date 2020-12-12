Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Arshad Warsi demands Rs. 4 crore for Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey; Sajid Nadiadwala settles for Rs. 2.5 crore

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s reunion after Housefull 4 is on the Farhad Samji directed Bachchan Pandey and the duo has got a magnificent star-cast on board with Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi alongside Akshay. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that a lot has gone into getting this star-studded line up for this gangster comedy.

SCOOP Arshad Warsi demands Rs. 4 crore for Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey; Sajid Nadiadwala settles for Rs. 2.5 crore

“Sajid and his director, Farhad, were sure on getting acclaimed names on board, and after discussing several names, they decided on getting Arshad on board the film. The first round of discussion happened before the Covid times, when Arshad had asked for Rs 4 crore. However, over the last few months, they renegotiated on the amount and finally settled in on Rs 2.50 crore,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Arshad will start shooting for the film from the first week of January in Jaisalmer.

“He plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s friend in the film, and their chemistry will be something to look out for. It’s a hilarious track with some jugalbandi between the two actors,” the source further told us. The movie will be shot over a period of two months from January till March and gearing up for a 2021 release. It is said to be based on the Tamil film, Jigarthanda.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi team up for the first time for Bachchan Pandey

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

