Arjun Kapoor and Nikkhil Advani’s film finds its leading lady in Rakul Preet Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We were among the first ones to tell you that Arjun Kapoor and producer Nikkhil Advani were joining hands for a film. While we’re yet to lay our hands on an official announcement, we hear that the film in question will be helmed by debutant Kaashvi Nair, the daughter of filmmaker K Shashilal Nair who has directed films such as One 2 Ka 4, Kroadh.

Now, the latest buzz is that the makers have found their leading lady in Rakul Preet Singh. We hear it’s a cross-border film with plenty of coming-of-age elements and has already rolled. Although it’s her first feature directorial, Kaashvi’s association with Nikkhil’s Emmay Entertainment is nearly a decade old. At the same time, Nikkhil’s friendship with Arjun Kapoor dates back to the Kal Ho Naa Ho days where the actor worked as an assistant director.

Arjun, meanwhile, has also shot for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and is now awaiting the release of Panipat. He is also on board for the Hindi remake of Comali, which is being produced by his father Boney Kapoor.

 

