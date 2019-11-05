Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.11.2019 | 2:42 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Neil Nitin Mukesh fractures his thumb while shooting Bypass Road

BySubhash K. Jha

Bypass Road has been the most physically exhausting film of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s career. “Both emotionally and physically, this film and character was a killer. I play a character confined to a wheelchair throughout the film. It wasn’t easy. I had to learn how to manoeuvre the wheelchair. And since it was a manual wheelchair my thumb got stuck in the wheel and it broke,” shudders Neil.

Neil Nitin Mukesh fractures his thumb while shooting Bypass Road

That was not deal Neil desired to crack. That wasn’t the end of his ordeal. “Worst was waiting for me. For a long stretch of shooting I had to crawl on the floor using only my hands, as I play a character whose legs are not usable. It was the most exhausting thing I’ve done in my life. But it’s all been worth it. Bypass Road has turned out exactly the way my brother Naman (who directs the film) and visualized it. It is original and it keeps audiences guessing till the end,” says Neil confidently.

Neil says the film is shot in India because the script demanded it. “My very kind producer Madan Paliwal wanted to shoot in London because we were promised subsidies. But that wasn’t what I visualized for my plot. I wanted to shoot it in Mumbai and explore the Mumbaikars’ relationship with Alibaug as the getaway place for the rich and propertied, much in the same way as New Jersey is for New Yorkers.”

Also Read: Miraj Cinema is 100 Screens strong and rolls out their next Bollywood film Bypass Road

More Pages: Bypass Road Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn - Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara…

Rajamouli, Prabhas head to London to honour…

Vidya Balan bags Youth Icon award at…

Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar to feature in…

Rang De Basanti and 24 writer Rensil…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification