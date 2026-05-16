Alia Bhatt is touted to be one of the most talented actresses of Indian Cinema. While her next for the big screen is the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Love and War, we have exclusively learnt that Alia has silently started shooting for another film. Reliable sources confirm that Alia Bhatt is shooting for a 15-day cameo in the Sohum Shah led Tumbbad 2, which is presently on floors.

SCOOP: Alia Bhatt CONFIRMED to lead Tumbbad 3 with Sohum Shah; actress to make an extended cameo in Tumbbad 2

"Alia is doing a 15-day extended cameo in Tumbbad 2, and it's a character that is integral to the overall narrative of the film. That's not all, her character will carry forward in the third part, which is the finale of the Tummbad trilogy. Tumbbad 2 will introduce Alia Bhatt as the central character of Tumbbad 3, alongside Sohum Shah," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama on condition of confidentiality.

Alia is expected to wrap up shooting for Tummbad 2 by the end of May, and then move on to the last leg of Love and War. "Love and War restarts from June and will be wrapped up by August 2026. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hits the big screen on Republic Day 2027," the source added.

As for Tumbbad 3, the film goes on floors right after the release of Tumbbad 2, and Alia's addition has just made the trilogy all the more exciting.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s special appearance in Tumbbad 2 could be more than a cameo; it could be a box office omen

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.