Alia Bhatt’s special appearance in Tumbbad 2 could be more than a cameo; it could be a box office omen

Last month, it was announced that Tumbbad 2, starring Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Adesh Prasad, will release in cinemas on December 3, 2027. A few days later, reports claimed that Alia Bhatt will have a special appearance in the period folk horror film. The sequel is already among the most awaited films, especially since the first part attained cult status and emerged as one of the biggest re-release successes of all time. Naturally, the news of Alia’s association has only added to the buzz.

Alia Bhatt’s special appearance in Tumbbad 2 could be more than a cameo; it could be a box office omen

Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah, and this time, he is joined by Dr Jayantilal Gada and Dhaval Gada of PEN Studios. Interestingly, this marks Alia Bhatt’s third association with the esteemed studio.

Alia and PEN Studios have enjoyed a 100 percent success track record so far. Their first collaboration was Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released on February 25, 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial arrived at a time when pandemic restrictions had just begun to ease across the country. Many were skeptical whether the film will be able to attract audiences in significant numbers. However, Gangubai Kathiawadi surprised the trade and industry. It opened in double digits and went on to collect more than Rs. 100 crores at the box office. More importantly, it brought excitement back to the industry and proved that cinema was alive and kicking, a much-needed sign at the time.

A month later came RRR, directed by blockbuster filmmaker S S Rajamouli. The period action entertainer starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, with Alia Bhatt in a special appearance. The film was a massive box-office success and later became a global craze, ultimately winning an Oscar for its chartbuster song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

In short, whenever Alia Bhatt and PEN Studios have joined hands, they have created history. Hence, one can’t help but wonder – will the duo score a hat-trick with Tumbbad 2?

Also Read: Tumbbad 2 release date announced – Sohum Shah starrer much-awaited sequel to hit cinemas on December 3, 2027

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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