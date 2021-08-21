The much talked about Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom released yesterday in theatres across India. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions the makers of the film released Bellbottom across 1600 screens in India. However, with limited seating capability, the overall revenue of the venture will certainly be affected. Despite this, film trade circles have been lauding Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar for taking a massive first step to rejuvenate the exhibition sector. While currently, Bellbottom continues to run in theatres, Bollywood Hungama has details on its digital release.

Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, the trade source informed us, “The makers of Bellbottom and Akshay Kumar have the option to release the film on the digital platform after four weeks from its theatrical release. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has already acquired the streaming rights of Bellbottom and will premiere the film on its OTT streaming platform.” Ask the source about details how this deal was locked and he continues, “The producer of Bellbottom Vashu Bhagnani wanted to premiere the film on OTT two weeks after its release. However, with national multiplex chains negotiating the theatrical release and terms, Bhagnani finally settled for four weeks.”

As per this agreement, post September 15, Pooja Entertainment the producers of Bellbottom can go ahead and premiere the film on Amazon Prime Video without any restrictions. However, as of now the makers of the film and the streaming platform have not yet finalized a particular date. As per sources, an OTT premiere date of the film will be decided shortly by the makers of the film. The buzz in the industry circle is that the movie will have its digital premiere in the last week of September.

Also Read: Revealed: The final and agreed distributor-multiplex revenue share terms for Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.