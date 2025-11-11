Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after contracting a viral infection, with his medical team indicating that he should recover in a matter of days. The 92-year-old actor was admitted on Monday, and the hospital confirmed that his condition is currently stable.

According to cardiologist Nitin Gokhale, the actor’s hospitalization stemmed from a viral infection coupled with age-related complications, prompting intervention on his lungs while he remains under observation in the ward, not the ICU. “He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” stated Dr Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital.

Further, Dr Parkar remarked on the actor’s recovery timeline: “He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home.” Family members have responded to the news. Actor Sharman Joshi, who is married to Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana, reassured fans: “All good, thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow.”

Prem Chopra’s illustrious career spans over six decades and more than 380 films, many of which cemented his reputation as one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic villains. Notable titles include Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Upkaar (1967), Kati Patang (1970), Bobby (1973), and Trishul (1978).

While the veteran actor’s hospital stay has sparked concern among his fans, the medical update brings a sense of relief: he is in a ward setting, responding to treatment, and expected to resume normal health soon.

