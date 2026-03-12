After the historic success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has become one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi Film Industry. He is flooded with offers from filmmakers left, right and centre, and of all that came his way, he decided to proceed with Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar's next gangster based love story.

SCOOP: Ahaan Panday offered a film by Aanand L Rai and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra respectively

And now we hear that the young heartthrob of the nation has been offered two more exciting feature films. "Ahaan has been offered two distinctly different projects. After Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai has pitched his next directorial to Ahaan Panday. The actor has liked the idea, and is waiting to read the full script before deciding on the steps ahead," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Excel Entertainment have pitched Karna to Ahaan. "Karna is an ambitious action spectacle, and the stakeholders feel Ahaan is the best pitch to bring this character from the Mahabharata on screen. Ahaan is amused with the vision, and will soon decide on his take for the film," the source told us further.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, Ahaan has rejected at least 10 scripts, as he wants to be sure about his career trajectory and sign on to films in a very responsible manner. "Ahaan is looking to do films that don't cheat his audience. He appreciates the love received from cine-goers and is focusing on giving the audience the best he can."

