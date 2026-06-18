Salman Khan's upcoming slate continues to expand. After signing an action-comedy with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., and while shooting for his untitled film with director Vamshi Paidipally and co-star Nayanthara, the superstar is now reportedly exploring another major project.

Salman Khan in talks with Farhan Akhtar for two-part historical epic: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Salman is currently in discussions with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar for a large-scale historical action drama that could mark their first collaboration. A source close to the development told the publication, “Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar have been meeting regularly over the last month and discussing a potential collaboration. Salman has loved what he has heard so far and has shown keen interest in the project.”

The source added that conversations are still in the early stages. “The talks are still at an early stage and have not yet reached the paperwork phase, but both sides are excited about the possibility of coming together for the first time.” If the project moves forward, it could become one of the most ambitious films of Salman Khan's career. The proposed venture is reportedly being designed as a grand period action drama based on one of the most celebrated figures in Indian history.

Sharing more details about the scale of the film, the insider revealed, “It is a massive period action drama mounted on a grand scale. The idea is to tell the story across 2 films.”

The project is expected to be produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. If everything falls into place, production is likely to begin in the summer of 2027.

The development comes at a busy time for Salman Khan. The actor is currently filming an untitled project directed by Vamshi Paidipally, which features Nayanthara in a leading role. He is also expected to start work on Raj and DK's action-comedy entertainer around October 2026. The film reportedly revolves around a retiring superhero and promises a blend of action and humour.

Meanwhile, Salman’s much-discussed collaboration with director Apoorva Lakhia, titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, remains in limbo with no official update on its production timeline.

Also Read: Kala Hiran controversy deepens: Sonu Mishra talks about exiting the film based on Salman Khan blackbuck case; says ‘I didn’t want to be a part of such a film’

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