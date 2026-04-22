The suit challenging the web series title and alleged story rights was later withdrawn, allowing the Prime Video show to stream without interruption.

Roy Kapur Productions has secured relief from the Bombay High Court in a legal dispute surrounding the title of its web series Matka King. The development cleared the path for the Vijay Varma-led series to continue streaming on Prime Video.

Bombay High Court clears title of Vijay Varma starrer Matka King; concludes the dispute suit against Roy Kapur Productions

According to details from the proceedings, a suit along with an interim application had been filed by Ms. Tanuja Bhagat, who objected to the use of the title Matka King for the upcoming show. She reportedly alleged infringement in relation to the title and sought urgent interim relief, including an injunction to restrain the makers from using the title and releasing the series.

The plaintiff had also claimed that the web series was based on the life and story of her late grandfather, Kalyanji Bhagat, whom she asserted to be the original “Matka King.” It was further alleged that the project had been produced without her authorisation.

The matter was heard on April 15, 2026, before Justice Sharmila Deshmukh at the Bombay High Court. Following submissions from both parties, the court reportedly declined to grant interim relief and did not restrain Roy Kapur Productions or the other defendants from proceeding with the release of the series.

At the next hearing on April 20, counsel appearing for the plaintiff informed the court that instructions had been received to withdraw the suit. The court subsequently disposed of the suit and interim application as withdrawn. With that, the legal challenge came to an end and Matka King continued streaming without interruption.

The series officially premiered on Prime Video on April 17, 2026. Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and created by Abhay Koranne, the eight-episode period drama is set in 1960s Bombay and explores the rise of Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, a cotton trader who turns the underground Matka gambling game into a nationwide phenomenon.

The show also stars Saie Tamhankar as Bhatti’s wife Barkha, Kritika Kamra as Gulrukh, and Gulshan Grover as merchant Laljibhai. The ensemble cast further includes Siddharth Jadhav, Jamie Lever, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Jadhav.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan and Ashwini Sidwani under Roy Kapur Films, Matka King has been among the notable digital releases of the month, with the recent court ruling ensuring its run remains unaffected.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani praise Vijay Varma starrer Matka King as series trends online

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.