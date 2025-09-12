Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj teamed up for the first time on Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, in which Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood made a cameo. The appearance was made as a goodwill gesture for Superstar Rajinikanth, and also confirmed the collaboration of Aamir Khan with Lokesh Kanagaraj on a full-length film. Through the promotions of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan confirmed that he was doing a superhero film next with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan walks out of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s superhero film – Real reason revealed

But now, we at Bollywood Hungama have an exclusive and unexpected break. Insiders have confirmed that Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj film has been shelved. "Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have parted ways on their next film. The real reason for the project to be shelved is the script. While Aamir prefers to have the entire screenplay locked much in advance, Lokesh believes in the idea of having a draft in place and writing through the process of shoot," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further told us, "Aamir wanted Lokesh to completely invest himself in the superhero film, as the subject had scope to redefine Indian Cinema. But Lokesh was willing to get into it and follow his own process of work, by improvising on the set. The two could not gel well in the creative process, and decided to part ways on a good note with the intent of collaborating in the future. The superhero film stands stalled for now due to creative issues."

Aamir is now on the lookout for a new film, whereas Lokesh is set for a gangster film with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

